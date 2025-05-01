Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C (d) From the calorimetric data, calculate ΔH for the reaction that occurs on mixing. Assume that the calorimeter absorbs only a negligible quantity of heat, that the total volume of the solution is 100.0 mL, and that the specific heat and density of the solution after mixing are the same as those of pure water.
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 5, Problem 124
The precipitation reaction between AgNO3(aq) and NaCl(aq) proceeds as follows: AgNO3(aq) + NaCl(aq) → NaNO3(aq) + AgCl(s). (b) What would you expect for the value of _x001F_H° of the overall molecular equation compared to that for the net ionic equation? Explain.
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1
Identify the overall molecular equation: AgNO3(aq) + NaCl(aq) → NaNO3(aq) + AgCl(s).
Write the net ionic equation by removing the spectator ions (Na+ and NO3-): Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s).
Understand that the enthalpy change (ΔH°) for a reaction is related to the bonds broken and formed during the reaction.
Recognize that the overall molecular equation includes the formation of NaNO3(aq), which does not occur in the net ionic equation.
Conclude that the ΔH° for the overall molecular equation may differ from the net ionic equation due to the presence of additional processes (e.g., dissolution of NaNO3) in the overall equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Precipitation Reactions
Precipitation reactions occur when two aqueous solutions react to form an insoluble solid, known as a precipitate. In this case, AgCl is formed from the reaction of AgNO3 and NaCl. Understanding the formation of precipitates is crucial for predicting the products of reactions and their thermodynamic properties.
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Selective Precipitation
Enthalpy Change (_x001F_H°)
Enthalpy change (_x001F_H°) refers to the heat content change during a chemical reaction at constant pressure. It is a key factor in thermodynamics, indicating whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat) or endothermic (absorbs heat). The overall enthalpy change can differ between the complete molecular equation and the net ionic equation due to the cancellation of spectator ions.
Net Ionic Equations
Net ionic equations represent the actual chemical species that participate in a reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not change during the reaction. This simplification helps in analyzing the essential components of a reaction, particularly in terms of energy changes and reaction mechanisms, which is important for understanding the enthalpy changes associated with the reaction.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?
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Textbook Question
Consider the following acid-neutralization reactions involvingthe strong base NaOH(aq):HNO31aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaNO31aq2 + H2O1l2HCl1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaCl1aq2 + H2O1l2NH4+1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NH31aq2 + Na+1aq2 + H2O1l2(d) In the third equation NH4+1aq2 is acting as an acid. Basedon the value of H° for this reaction, do you think it is astrong or a weak acid? Explain.
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Textbook Question
One of the best-selling light, or low-calorie, beers is 4.2%alcohol by volume and a 355-mL serving contains 110Calories; remember: 1 Calorie = 1000 cal = 1 kcal. Toestimate the percentage of Calories that comes fromthe alcohol, consider the following questions.(a) Writea balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethanol,C2H5OH, with oxygen to make carbon dioxideand water. (b) Use enthalpies of formation in AppendixC to determine ΔH for this reaction. (c) If 4.2% ofthe total volume is ethanol and the density of ethanolis 0.789 g/mL, what mass of ethanol does a 355-mL servingof light beer contain? (d) How many Calories arereleased by the metabolism of ethanol, the reaction frompart (a)? (e) What percentage of the 110 Calories comesfrom the ethanol?
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The methane molecule, CH4, has the geometry shown inFigure 2.17. Imagine a hypothetical process in which themethane molecule is 'expanded,' by simultaneously extendingall four C—H bonds to infinity. We then have theprocessCH41g2¡C1g2 + 4 H1g2(a) Compare this process with the reverse of the reactionthat represents the standard enthalpy of formation ofCH41g2.
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A sample of a hydrocarbon is combusted completely inO21g2 to produce 21.83 g CO21g2, 4.47 g H2O1g2, and 311 kJ ofheat. (a) What is the mass of the hydrocarbon sample thatwas combusted?
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