Chapter 5, Problem 68

(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F 2 ) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N 2 ) both read zero?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 55s 55s Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked