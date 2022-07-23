Chapter 5, Problem 68
(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?
From the enthalpies of reaction H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 HF(g) ΔH = -537 kJ C(s) + 2 F2(g) → CF4(g) ΔH = -680 kJ 2 C(s) + 2 H2(g) → C2H4(g) ΔH = +52.3 kJ Calculate H for the reaction of ethylene with F2: C2H4(g) + 6 F2(g) → 2 CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)
Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) SO3(g)
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)
Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.