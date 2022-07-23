Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 68
Chapter 5, Problem 68

(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?

Hey everyone, we're told that oxygen gas is very reactive while argon gas is inert. But why do both oxygen gas and argon gas have zero? Standard entropy of formation? As we've learned in previous videos, we know that a pure element in its standard state will have A standard entropy of formation of zero. And because oxygen gas and argon gas are both standard states of pure elements, That is why their standard entropy of formation is zero. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
