Chapter 5, Problem 65
From the enthalpies of reaction H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 HF(g) ΔH = -537 kJ C(s) + 2 F2(g) → CF4(g) ΔH = -680 kJ 2 C(s) + 2 H2(g) → C2H4(g) ΔH = +52.3 kJ Calculate H for the reaction of ethylene with F2: C2H4(g) + 6 F2(g) → 2 CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)
Consider the following hypothetical reactions: A → B ΔHI = +60 kJ B → C ΔHII = -90 kJ (b) Construct an enthalpy diagram for substances A, B, and C, and show how Hess's law applies.
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ
From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)
Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?