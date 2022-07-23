Chapter 5, Problem 65

From the enthalpies of reaction H 2 (g) + F 2 (g) → 2 HF(g) ΔH = -537 kJ C(s) + 2 F 2 (g) → CF 4 (g) ΔH = -680 kJ 2 C(s) + 2 H 2 (g) → C 2 H 4 (g) ΔH = +52.3 kJ Calculate H for the reaction of ethylene with F 2 : C 2 H 4 (g) + 6 F 2 (g) → 2 CF 4 (g) + 4 HF(g)

