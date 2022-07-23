(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Balanced Chemical Equations
Standard State of Elements
Standard Enthalpy of Formation
(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?
For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) SO3(g)
Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.
Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g)
Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.