Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 5, Problem 70a

Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)

Verified Solution

4m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is crucial for obeying the law of conservation of mass. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted to ensure that the total number of each type of atom is equal, reflecting the stoichiometry of the reaction.
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Standard State of Elements

The standard state of an element refers to its most stable form at a specified temperature (usually 25°C) and pressure (1 atm). For example, the standard state of carbon is graphite, and for oxygen, it is O2 gas. Understanding standard states is essential for accurately writing formation reactions, as they provide the baseline conditions under which enthalpy changes are measured.
03:55
Element States of Matter

Standard Enthalpy of Formation

The standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH_f°) is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. This value is crucial for thermodynamic calculations and helps predict the energy changes associated with chemical reactions. It is typically found in tables and is used to calculate the overall enthalpy change for reactions involving the formation of compounds.
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation
