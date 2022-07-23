Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 39b
Chapter 5, Problem 39b

The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.

hi everyone. This problem reads at constant pressure. The following reaction releases 1255.8 kg jewels of energy provide the correct entropy diagram for the reaction. Okay, so we want to draw a entropy dia program which is also referred to as a reaction profile. And for a reaction profile it shows the progress of a chemical reaction as a function of potential energy. All right. So, we're going to do our reaction profile here and we're going to have our reaction progress. Okay. And potential energy. All right. And our reaction progress is in time. Alright, so here we notice that our reaction is releasing energy and what that means is our change in entropy is negative. 1,255.8 kila jules. Okay, So for an exotic thermic reaction profile, the potential energy of the products is lower than the reactant. Alright, so with our reaction profile we have our reactant since and then we have our transition state and then we have our products. Okay, so we're right here reactant since and products. All right. Now this space here, this space here is our activation energy and this space here is our change and entropy and our product our initial energy Excuse me, are potential energy of the product is lower than the reactant and this gives us that negative value. Okay, and so this is going to be the correct entropy diagram for this reaction. That's it for this problem. I hope this is helpful
