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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 33
Chapter 5, Problem 33

(c) For a given process at constant pressure, _x001F_H is negative. Is the process endothermic or exothermic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'endothermic' and 'exothermic'. An endothermic process absorbs heat from the surroundings, while an exothermic process releases heat to the surroundings.
Step 2: Recognize that the symbol ΔH represents the change in enthalpy, which is the heat change at constant pressure.
Step 3: Note that a negative ΔH indicates that the system is losing heat to the surroundings.
Step 4: Connect the concept of a negative ΔH with the definition of an exothermic process, which is characterized by the release of heat.
Step 5: Conclude that if ΔH is negative, the process is exothermic, as it involves the release of heat to the surroundings.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Change (_x001F_H)

Enthalpy change (_x001F_H) is a measure of the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction or physical process at constant pressure. A negative _x001F_H indicates that the system releases heat to the surroundings, which is a key characteristic of exothermic processes.

Exothermic vs. Endothermic Processes

Exothermic processes are those that release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings, resulting in a temperature increase in the environment. In contrast, endothermic processes absorb energy from the surroundings, leading to a temperature decrease. The sign of the enthalpy change helps determine the nature of the process.
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Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions Example 2

Constant Pressure Conditions

Constant pressure conditions are often encountered in chemical reactions occurring in open systems, where the pressure remains stable throughout the process. Under these conditions, the enthalpy change is directly related to the heat exchanged, making it easier to classify the reaction as either exothermic or endothermic based on the sign of _x001F_H.
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During a deep breath, our lungs expand about 2.0 L againstan external pressure of 101.3 kPa. How much work is involvedin this process (in J)?
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(a) What is meant by the term state function? (b) Give an example of a quantity that is a state function and one that is not. (c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?

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