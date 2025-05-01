Textbook Question
During a deep breath, our lungs expand about 2.0 L againstan external pressure of 101.3 kPa. How much work is involvedin this process (in J)?
574
views
(a) What is meant by the term state function? (b) Give an example of a quantity that is a state function and one that is not. (c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?