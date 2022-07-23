Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1, as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart. (a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy of the system?
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 5, Problem 32
How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 33.6 L to 11.2 L against a constant pressure of 90.5 kPa?
Work in Thermodynamics
In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. For chemical reactions involving gases, work can be calculated using the formula W = -PΔV, where W is work, P is pressure, and ΔV is the change in volume. The negative sign indicates that work is done by the system when it expands and done on the system when it contracts.
First Law of Thermodynamics
Pressure-Volume Work
Pressure-volume work occurs when a gas expands or contracts against an external pressure. It is particularly relevant in chemical reactions involving gases, where changes in volume can significantly affect the energy of the system. The work done can be calculated by multiplying the constant pressure by the change in volume, ensuring that the units are consistent, typically converting pressure from kPa to atm or volume from liters to cubic meters as needed.
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
Units of Work
Work is measured in joules (J) in the International System of Units (SI). To convert pressure from kilopascals (kPa) to joules when calculating work, it is essential to ensure that volume is in cubic meters (m³). The conversion factor is 1 kPa = 1,000 N/m², and since 1 L = 0.001 m³, proper unit conversion is crucial for accurate calculations in thermodynamic problems.
SI Units
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
(c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?
Textbook Question
During a deep breath, our lungs expand about 2.0 L against an external pressure of 101.3 kPa. How much work is involved in this process (in J)?
Textbook Question
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?
Textbook Question
The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Textbook Question
Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H1g2 → H21g2 (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H1g2 or H21g2?
