Work in Thermodynamics In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. For chemical reactions involving gases, work can be calculated using the formula W = -PΔV, where W is work, P is pressure, and ΔV is the change in volume. The negative sign indicates that work is done by the system when it expands and done on the system when it contracts.

Pressure-Volume Work Pressure-volume work occurs when a gas expands or contracts against an external pressure. It is particularly relevant in chemical reactions involving gases, where changes in volume can significantly affect the energy of the system. The work done can be calculated by multiplying the constant pressure by the change in volume, ensuring that the units are consistent, typically converting pressure from kPa to atm or volume from liters to cubic meters as needed.