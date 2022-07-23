Chapter 5, Problem 76

Calcium carbide (CaC 2 ) reacts with water to form acetylene (C 2 H 2 ) and Ca(OH) 2 . From the following enthalpy of reaction data and data in Appendix C, calculate H° f for CaC 2 (s): CaC 2 (s) + 2 H 2 O(l) → Ca(OH 2 )(s) + C 2 H 2 (g) ΔH° = -127.2 kJ

