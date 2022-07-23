Chapter 5, Problem 75

Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C 3 H 6 O) liberates 1790 kJ: C 3 H 6 O(l) + 4 O 2 (g) → 3 CO 2 (g) + 3 H 2 O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O 2 (g), CO 2 (g), and H 2 O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.

