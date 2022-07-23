Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 74
Chapter 5, Problem 74

Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g) (b) Fe2O3(s) + 3 C(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3CO(g) (c) 2 CO(g) + 2 NO(g) → N2(s) + 2 CO2(g) (d) 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2Og)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH_f^°) for each compound involved in the reaction from Appendix C.
Write the balanced chemical equation: CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF_2(s) + H_2O(g).
Apply Hess's Law, which states that the change in enthalpy for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for each step of the reaction.
Calculate the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction using the formula: ΔH = Σ(ΔH_f^° of products) - Σ(ΔH_f^° of reactants).
Substitute the values of ΔH_f^° for each compound into the formula and perform the arithmetic to find the enthalpy change for the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Change (ΔH)

Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It indicates whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat, ΔH < 0) or endothermic (absorbs heat, ΔH > 0). Calculating ΔH for a reaction often involves using standard enthalpy values from tables, which represent the enthalpy of formation for various substances.

Hess's Law

Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the same, regardless of the number of steps taken to achieve the reaction. This principle allows chemists to calculate the enthalpy change for complex reactions by summing the enthalpy changes of individual steps, making it easier to find ΔH using tabulated values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:03
Hess's Law

Standard Enthalpy of Formation

The standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. These values are crucial for calculating the enthalpy change of a reaction using the formula ΔH = ΣΔH°f(products) - ΣΔH°f(reactants), allowing for the determination of the overall energy change during a chemical reaction.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.

589
views
Textbook Question

Calcium carbide (CaC2) reacts with water to form acetylene (C2H2) and Ca(OH)2. From the following enthalpy of reaction data and data in Appendix C, calculate H°f for CaC2(s): CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH2)(s) + C2H2(g) ΔH° = -127.2 kJ

972
views
Textbook Question

Gasoline is composed primarily of hydrocarbons, including many with eight carbon atoms, called octanes. One of the cleanest–burning octanes is a compound called 2,3,4- trimethylpentane, which has the following structural formula: The complete combustion of one mole of this compound to CO2(g) and H2O(g) leads to ΔH° = -5064.9 kJ. (b) By using the information in this problem and data in Table 5.3, calculate H°f for 2,3,4-trimethylpentane.

1204
views
Textbook Question

Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.

2665
views