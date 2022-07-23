Standard Enthalpy of Formation

The standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. These values are crucial for calculating the enthalpy change of a reaction using the formula ΔH = ΣΔH°f(products) - ΣΔH°f(reactants), allowing for the determination of the overall energy change during a chemical reaction.