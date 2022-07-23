Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 63
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 63

Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question that gives us the following infill piece of reactions. Software plus oxygen forms sulfur dioxide. And the entropy is negative. 296.8 killed joules per mole, sulfur plus three halves. Oxygen forms sulfur tri oxide and its entropy is negative 309 D 5.7 kg per mold. And our goal is to determine the entropy change for sulfur dioxide plus half oxygen forms sulfur trioxide. So let's see what we have here. We need each entropy to match our reaction. So for the first one we need to reverse it. So that would give us sulfur. Sulfur dioxide forms sulfur plus oxygen And its entropy will be 296 .8 killed Jules. Permal. For our 2nd 1 we need to just keep it the same So its entropy will stay negative, 395 .7 kg per mole. So now our entropy has gone to equal 296 0. kill jules. Permal plus negative .7 kg per mole And that equals 98 . kg Parimal. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (b) If the size of the sucrose sample had been exactly twice as large, what would the temperature change of the calorimeter have been?

1039
views
Textbook Question

Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of naphthalene (C10H8) is 40.18 kJ/g. A 2.50-g sample of naphthalene is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.50 to 28.83 °C. (c) Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?

1165
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following hypothetical reactions: A → B ΔHI = +60 kJ B → C ΔHII = -90 kJ (b) Construct an enthalpy diagram for substances A, B, and C, and show how Hess's law applies.

1310
views
Textbook Question

From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)

410
views
Textbook Question

From the enthalpies of reaction H2(g) + F2(g) → 2 HF(g) ΔH = -537 kJ C(s) + 2 F2(g) → CF4(g) ΔH = -680 kJ 2 C(s) + 2 H2(g) → C2H4(g) ΔH = +52.3 kJ Calculate H for the reaction of ethylene with F2: C2H4(g) + 6 F2(g) → 2 CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)

970
views
Textbook Question

Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)

893
views