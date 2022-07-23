Chapter 5, Problem 63

Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P 4 O 6 (s) + 2 O 2 (g) → P 4 O 10 (s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P 4 (s) + 3 O 2 (g) → P 4 O 6 (s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P 4 (s) + 5 O 2 (g) → P 4 O 10 (s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ

Verified Solution

