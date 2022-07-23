Chapter 5, Problem 111
From the following data for three prospective fuels, calculate which could provide the most energy per unit mass and per unit volume:
Video transcript
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?
(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?
We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ
A 201-lb man decides to add to his exercise routine by walking up three flights of stairs (45 ft) 20 times per day. Hefigures that theworkrequired to increasehis potential energy in this way will permit him to eat an extra order of French fries, at 245 Cal, without adding to his weight. Is he correct in this assumption?
Sucrose (C12H22O11) is produced by plants as follows: 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ About 4.8 g of sucrose is produced per day per square meter of the earth's surface. The energy for this endothermic reaction is supplied by the sunlight. About 0.1 % of the sunlight that reaches the earth is used to produce sucrose. Calculate the total energy the sun supplies for each square meter of surface area. Give your answer in kilowatts per square meter 1kW/m2 where 1W = 1 J/s2.