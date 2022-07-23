Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 111
Chapter 5, Problem 111

From the following data for three prospective fuels, calculate which could provide the most energy per unit mass and per unit volume:

everyone's are given the following possible fuel substitutes with methanol, ethanol and I so obtained. And so part A. Whereas which fuel produces the most energy per unit mass and for part B. Whereas which fuel produces the most energy per unit volume for part eight. We need to convert the entropy of combustion for each from Killjoys Primal. The killed jules program using the smaller masses from methanol 726 1. Hello jules. Caramel in one more that the water mass. And this is 12.011 g plus four House 1.008g plus .999 g. Just give us 32.04 g. You're gonna get 22 0.66. Hello jules program at the knot Have 1,366.8. Hello jules. And in one mall have the molar mass. And this is to 12.011 g. A six House 1.008g. That's 15 .999 g. We're gonna get 46 07 g. Forget 29.67 little jewels program for a seedling. 1,301 one killer jaws remote. And in one mall have the molar mass which is to Times 12.011g. Last two It was 1.008 g. We're going to get 26 04 g. Bring it 49 0.97. Hello jones program for isil octane, 5461. Hello jules. Um also And in one mold the molar mass which is eight Times 12.011g plus 18 Times 1.008g. Just give us 114 23 grounds. Can we get 47 0.81. Hello jules program here. We see that as settling. It's going to produce the most energy per unit mass. And for part B we need to convert each from killer jewels. Program to kill jaws. Our male leader using the densities from methanol of 22.66 gold jewels. Program. The density is 0.792 grams per male leader. We're gonna get 17. killer jules. Later at the mall 29.67 Hell jaws or one g. The density is 0.789 grams For one minute later. Gonna get 23 at 41 little jewels. Permanent leader for a seat. Elaine 49.97. Bill Jules for one g. And the density is 0.00 g For one minute later. We're gonna get 0.059. Hello jules. Preamble leader. Isil octane 47.81. Hello jules for one g. And the density is 0.69 grams per one male leader. We're gonna get 32 0.99. Billy Joel's primary leader here we see that Isil octane. Going to produce the most energy per unit volume. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
