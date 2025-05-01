For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up ΔH°f for each substance in Appendix C. (a) NO2(g) (b) SO3(g) (c) NaBr(s) (d) Pb(NO3)2(s).
The following is known as the thermite reaction: 2 Al(s) + Fe2O3(s) → Al2O3(s) + 2 Fe(s). This highly exothermic reaction is used for welding massive units, such as propellers for large ships. Using standard enthalpies of formation in Appendix C, calculate _x001F_H ° for this reaction.
Key Concepts
Thermodynamics and Enthalpy
Standard Enthalpy of Formation
Exothermic Reactions
Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.
Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g) (b) Fe2O3(s) + 3 C(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3CO(g) (c) 2 CO(g) + 2 NO(g) → N2(s) + 2 CO2(g) (d) 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2Og)
(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)