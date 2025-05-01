Standard Enthalpy of Formation

The standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) is a specific value that indicates the energy change associated with the formation of one mole of a compound from its constituent elements in their standard states. Each substance has a unique ΔH°f, which can be found in thermodynamic tables. To calculate the enthalpy change for a reaction, the ΔH°f values of the products and reactants are used in the formula: ΔH° = ΣΔH°f(products) - ΣΔH°f(reactants).