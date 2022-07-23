Chapter 5, Problem 59b
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (b) If the size of the sucrose sample had been exactly twice as large, what would the temperature change of the calorimeter have been?
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per mole of phenol?
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (a) What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of naphthalene (C10H8) is 40.18 kJ/g. A 2.50-g sample of naphthalene is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.50 to 28.83 °C. (c) Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?
Consider the following hypothetical reactions: A → B ΔHI = +60 kJ B → C ΔHII = -90 kJ (b) Construct an enthalpy diagram for substances A, B, and C, and show how Hess's law applies.
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ