Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 22
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 22

It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're told that solar panels utilize photovoltaic cells in order to convert light energy from sun to usable energy, Assuming that the solar panel converts light energy with 100% efficiency determine which would produce usable energy per photon, x rays or microwaves. To answer this question, let's go ahead and refer to our electromagnetic spectrum. So in terms of our X rays and microwaves, we have our microwaves on the right side of our spectrum, followed by our infrared, followed by our ultraviolet and then followed by our X rays to name a few. And we know that as we go to the left of our spectrum, our energy is going to increase and as we move to the right, our wavelength is going to decrease. In regard to this question. We can see right here that X rays have a higher energy than our microwaves. So our answer here is going to be x rays. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?

901
views
Textbook Question

A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?

805
views
Textbook Question

A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.

753
views
Textbook Question

If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?

463
views
Textbook Question
Einstein's 1905 paper on the photoelectric effect was the first important application of Planck's quantum hypothesis. Describe Planck's original hypothesis, and explain how Einstein made use of it in his theory of the photoelectric effect.
1139
views
Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.

834
views