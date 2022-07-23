Chapter 6, Problem 67a
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
Video transcript
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy: 3s, 2s, 2p, 5s, 4d.
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?
Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?