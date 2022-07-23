Chapter 6, Problem 67b
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy: 3s, 2s, 2p, 5s, 4d.
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?
Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (a) What is the electron configuration for a silver atom?