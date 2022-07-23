Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 67b
Chapter 6, Problem 67b

(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video. We're dealing with question about energies and orbital's so it's saying that two S and two P orbital's have the same energies in the hydrogen atom. But what happens if we add a hydrant or we add an electron to the hydrogen atom to form a hydrate an ion. But these two orbital's still have the same energy. Well let's see here in a single electron system, the energy of an orbital is only dependent upon end. Which is the principle quantum number. So let's kind of take some notes here. So in a single electron system it's dependent only on and which is the let's see here and it goes principal quantum number. The okay then as for a hydride and ion, it's a two electron system. So in a two electron system the energy of an herbal does not depend on the principle quantum number but the value of L. So two elektron system or let's do this in a different color actually let's go ahead and blue. So two electron system not only dependent dependent on and but also, oh and so the orbital energies is a multi electron atom system and they're different because each orbital has repulsion between electrons. So the answer to this question is no but the energies of two and two S. And two P. Will not remain the same as as we discuss here that once we have this hydrant an ion it's going to be a two electron system and that's dependent on not only the end but the L. As well. So the answer it's going to be no the to us and two P energy won't remain the same. Let's go ahead and highlight that as well. And this is going to be our final answer for this problem.
