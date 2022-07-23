Chapter 6, Problem 66d
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy: 3s, 2s, 2p, 5s, 4d.
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy (that is, most stable ones first): 4f, 6s, 3d, 1s, 2p.
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?