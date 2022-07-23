Chapter 6, Problem 70c

An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?

