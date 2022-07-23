An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (a) What is the electron configuration for a silver atom?
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 72
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? (a) n = 3, ml = -1; (b) n = 4, l = 2; (c) n = 4, l = 3, ml = -2; (d) n = 5, l = 2, ml = 0.
Verified Solution
Video duration:3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quantum Numbers
Quantum numbers are a set of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. They include the principal quantum number (n), which indicates the energy level; the azimuthal quantum number (l), which defines the shape of the orbital; the magnetic quantum number (ml), which specifies the orientation of the orbital; and the spin quantum number (ms), which describes the electron's spin direction.
Recommended video:
Electron Capacity of Orbitals
Each type of orbital can hold a specific maximum number of electrons. The s, p, d, and f orbitals can hold 2, 6, 10, and 14 electrons, respectively. The maximum number of electrons in a given energy level (n) can be calculated using the formula 2n², which helps determine how many electrons can occupy the orbitals defined by the quantum numbers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Electron Orbital Diagrams
Allowed Combinations of Quantum Numbers
Not all combinations of quantum numbers are permissible due to specific rules. For instance, the azimuthal quantum number (l) must be less than the principal quantum number (n), and the magnetic quantum number (ml) must range from -l to +l. Understanding these restrictions is crucial for determining the maximum number of electrons that can exist in a given state defined by the quantum numbers.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
438
views
Textbook Question
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?
1490
views
Textbook Question
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells? (a) 3s, (b) 2p, (c) 4d, (d) 5s.
693
views
Textbook Question
(a) What are 'valence electrons'?
508
views
Textbook Question
(b) What are 'core electrons'?
793
views
Textbook Question
(c) What does each box in an orbital diagram represent?
1494
views