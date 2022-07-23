Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Numbers Quantum numbers are a set of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. They include the principal quantum number (n), which indicates the energy level; the azimuthal quantum number (l), which defines the shape of the orbital; the magnetic quantum number (ml), which specifies the orientation of the orbital; and the spin quantum number (ms), which describes the electron's spin direction.

Electron Capacity of Orbitals Each type of orbital can hold a specific maximum number of electrons. The s, p, d, and f orbitals can hold 2, 6, 10, and 14 electrons, respectively. The maximum number of electrons in a given energy level (n) can be calculated using the formula 2n², which helps determine how many electrons can occupy the orbitals defined by the quantum numbers.