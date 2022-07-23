Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. Each electron occupies a specific subshell based on energy levels and follows the Pauli exclusion principle, which states that no two electrons can have the same set of quantum numbers. Understanding electron configuration is essential for determining how many electrons can fit into each subshell.

Subshells and Their Capacities Subshells are divisions of electron shells and are designated as s, p, d, and f. Each subshell has a specific maximum number of electrons it can hold: s subshells can hold 2 electrons, p subshells can hold 6, d subshells can hold 10, and f subshells can hold 14. This capacity is derived from the formula 2n², where n is the principal quantum number.