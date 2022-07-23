Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 71
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 6, Problem 71

What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells? (a) 3s, (b) 2p, (c) 4d, (d) 5s.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
6m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. Each electron occupies a specific subshell based on energy levels and follows the Pauli exclusion principle, which states that no two electrons can have the same set of quantum numbers. Understanding electron configuration is essential for determining how many electrons can fit into each subshell.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Subshells and Their Capacities

Subshells are divisions of electron shells and are designated as s, p, d, and f. Each subshell has a specific maximum number of electrons it can hold: s subshells can hold 2 electrons, p subshells can hold 6, d subshells can hold 10, and f subshells can hold 14. This capacity is derived from the formula 2n², where n is the principal quantum number.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Heat Capacity

Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are sets of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. The principal quantum number (n) indicates the energy level, while the azimuthal quantum number (l) defines the subshell type (s, p, d, f). Understanding quantum numbers is crucial for determining the arrangement of electrons and their respective subshells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:55
Principal Quantum Number
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?

328
views
Textbook Question

An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (a) What is the electron configuration for a silver atom?

438
views
Textbook Question

An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?

1490
views
Textbook Question
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? (a) n = 3, ml = -1; (b) n = 4, l = 2; (c) n = 4, l = 3, ml = -2; (d) n = 5, l = 2, ml = 0.
2750
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(a) What are 'valence electrons'?

508
views
Textbook Question

(b) What are 'core electrons'?

793
views