Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Numbers Quantum numbers are a set of numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. There are four quantum numbers: the principal quantum number (n), the azimuthal quantum number (l), the magnetic quantum number (ml), and the spin quantum number (ms). For the 3p subshell, n indicates the energy level, l defines the subshell type, and ml specifies the orientation of the orbital. Recommended video: Guided course 02:55 02:55 Principal Quantum Number

Principal Quantum Number (n) The principal quantum number (n) indicates the main energy level or shell of an electron in an atom. It can take positive integer values (1, 2, 3, ...), with higher values corresponding to higher energy levels and greater distances from the nucleus. For the 3p subshell, n is 3, indicating that the electrons are in the third energy level. Recommended video: Guided course 02:55 02:55 Principal Quantum Number