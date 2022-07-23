Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 57d
Chapter 6, Problem 57d

Give the numerical values of n and l corresponding to each of the following orbital designations: (d) 5d.

Hello. Everyone in this video we're being asked what is the end value and the L. Value for the given orbital of four F. So Right off the bat, you can see that number value for four. This is going to be our principal quantum number and it's always usually listed first as our numerical value so and equals to four. That's going to be our first value. Let's go ahead and also highlight that now. Next this F. That's our sub shell. R. L value that correlates to an F sub shell is going to be three so L equals C. Three is going to be our 2nd 2nd quantum number. And just formally writing out all right answer Then n equals to four and or L value is equal to three and this is going to be our final answer for this question.
