Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 59b
Chapter 6, Problem 59b

A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (b) What are the possible values of ms for the orbital?

Hello Everyone in this video we're being asked what are the permitted values of M. S for an atom with N equals three and elegance to one until numbers. So if you can remember our quantum numbers include N L, M L and M S. And usually this first three are always going to be dependent on each other except for the M. S. Value. The M. S value can only either be positive one half or negative one. So the Ml is always depend on the L and the L is depending on the end, but this one is kind of like a solo act. So the only values are committed, so permitted values for S Is going to be only positive 1/2 and negative one. Let's go ahead and also kind of highlight this here. Alright, so the highlighter is going to be our final answer for this question.
