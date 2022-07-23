Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 59a

A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (a) What are the possible values of ml for this orbital?

Hello everyone in this video. We're given these two quantum numbers and we're trying to find out the possible ml values that can be given from this verbal. So let's see here. So we're given the N. Equals 25 and L equals to three. And we want to find our M. L. Values. Okay so let's not forget that the quantum numbers include and L M. L. And S. So our ml value is always going to be dependent on our L. Value and our L value is dependent on our end value. M. S. Is the only one that can be not dependent and it can be independent. Let's go ahead and actually have all that dependent and independent. Alright so since our L value is given and we're trying to find our ml value mm going to be depend on our L. Value. So the end it goes to five quantum number can actually kind of be ignored here. So R M V L M L value is going to range from negative l their positive elk And we said or were given here that our Egos to three. So playing that three into this Our new range is from negative three two positive three. So listing all the numbers within this range we can find out the possible ml values. So let's see here the numbers that can fit in this range that's very possible Ml numbers So that's going to be negative three negative two negative one zero positive one Positive two and positive three. So all these numbers are going to be the possible values for the given random numbers.
