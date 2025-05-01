Wavelength and Frequency Relationship

The relationship between wavelength and frequency is described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s), λ is the wavelength in meters, and ν is the frequency in hertz. This equation shows that as the wavelength increases, the frequency decreases, and vice versa. Understanding this relationship is crucial for converting between wavelength and frequency.