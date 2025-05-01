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Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 15
Chapter 6, Problem 15

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (d) Do electromagnetic radiation and sound waves travel at the same speed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of electromagnetic radiation and sound waves. Electromagnetic radiation includes light waves, radio waves, and X-rays, which are forms of energy that travel through space. Sound waves, on the other hand, are mechanical waves that require a medium (like air, water, or solids) to travel.
Recall the speed of electromagnetic radiation. In a vacuum, electromagnetic waves travel at the speed of light, which is approximately 299,792,458 meters per second (m/s). This is a fundamental constant in physics.
Consider the speed of sound waves. The speed of sound varies depending on the medium through which it travels. In air at room temperature, sound travels at approximately 343 meters per second (m/s). This speed is significantly slower than the speed of light.
Compare the speeds of electromagnetic radiation and sound waves. Given the vast difference in their speeds, electromagnetic radiation travels much faster than sound waves.
Conclude whether the statement is true or false. Since electromagnetic radiation and sound waves do not travel at the same speed, the statement is false. Correct the statement by noting that electromagnetic radiation travels at the speed of light, while sound waves travel at a much slower speed depending on the medium.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speed of Electromagnetic Radiation

Electromagnetic radiation, which includes visible light, radio waves, and X-rays, travels at the speed of light in a vacuum, approximately 3.00 x 10^8 meters per second. This speed can vary when passing through different media, but it remains significantly faster than sound.

Speed of Sound Waves

Sound waves are mechanical waves that require a medium (solid, liquid, or gas) to travel through. The speed of sound varies depending on the medium, typically around 343 meters per second in air at room temperature, which is much slower than the speed of electromagnetic radiation.
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Comparison of Wave Speeds

When comparing the speeds of different types of waves, it is crucial to recognize that electromagnetic waves can propagate through a vacuum, while sound waves cannot. This fundamental difference leads to the conclusion that electromagnetic radiation and sound waves do not travel at the same speed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

State where in the periodic table these elements appear: (a) elements with the valence-shell electron configuration ns2np5 (b) elements that have three unpaired p electrons (c) an element whose valence electrons are 4s24p1 (d) the d-block elements [Section 6.9]

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (a) Visible light is a form of electromagnetic radiation.

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Textbook Question

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (c) X rays travel faster than microwaves.

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Textbook Question

Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. Determine which of the following statements are false and correct them. (a) The frequency of radiation increases as the wavelength increases. (b) Electromagnetic radiation travels through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength. (c) Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible light. (d) The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic radiation.

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