Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 15a
Chapter 6, Problem 15a

Label each of the following statements as true or false. For those that are false, correct the statement. (a) Visible light is a form of electromagnetic radiation.

Video transcript

Hi everyone today we have a question asking us to classify the statements if they are true or false if the statement is false corrected. So a the frequency of visible light is higher than ultraviolet light. That is not true. U. V. Has a higher frequency. We have be. The speed of electromagnetic radiation is constant in a vacuum. That is true. And that is how we get the speed of light. We have seen the sound of church bells, light from the television and heat from the stove are examples of electromagnetic radiation that is not true. Sources of electromagnetic radiation are things like the sun stars, radioactive elements and man made machines. And lastly we have d electromagnetic radiation vibrates when passing through water and that is true. So here are our answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
