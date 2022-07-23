Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 43a

One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (a) In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this emission found?

Hey everyone, we're told that a certain land produces light with a wavelength of nm. They want us to determine the color of this light. To answer this question, let's go ahead and pull up our electromagnetic spectrum, specifically our visible spectrum. As we can see right here at around 546 nm we have a light that is the color green. So this is going to be our answer. I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
