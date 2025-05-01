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Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 4
Chapter 6, Problem 4

Which of the following principles is relevant to your choice of answer for part (a): The uncertainty principle, the photoelectric effect, blackbody radiation, or line spectra?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of part (a) to determine which principle is relevant. Consider what part (a) is asking or describing.
Review the definitions and implications of each principle: The uncertainty principle relates to the limits of precision in measuring certain pairs of properties, the photoelectric effect involves the emission of electrons from a material when light shines on it, blackbody radiation refers to the emission of electromagnetic radiation by an idealized object that absorbs all radiation, and line spectra are the emission or absorption of light at discrete wavelengths by atoms.
Match the context of part (a) with the principle that best explains or is related to the phenomenon or concept being discussed.
Consider any specific keywords or concepts in part (a) that align with the principles. For example, if part (a) involves electron emission due to light, the photoelectric effect might be relevant.
Choose the principle that most directly addresses the question or concept in part (a), ensuring that it logically connects to the details provided in that part.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Uncertainty Principle

The uncertainty principle, formulated by Werner Heisenberg, states that it is impossible to simultaneously know both the exact position and momentum of a particle. This principle highlights the fundamental limits of measurement in quantum mechanics and implies that at a subatomic level, particles exhibit wave-like behavior, leading to inherent uncertainties in their properties.
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Photoelectric Effect

The photoelectric effect refers to the phenomenon where electrons are emitted from a material when it is exposed to light of sufficient frequency. This effect demonstrates the particle nature of light, as it can be explained by photons transferring energy to electrons, leading to their ejection. It was pivotal in establishing the concept of quantized energy levels in quantum mechanics.
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Blackbody Radiation

Blackbody radiation describes the electromagnetic radiation emitted by an idealized perfect absorber of all incident radiation at thermal equilibrium. The study of blackbody radiation led to the development of quantum theory, particularly through Max Planck's introduction of quantized energy levels, which resolved the ultraviolet catastrophe and explained the observed spectrum of radiation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The familiar phenomenon of a rainbow results from the diffraction of sunlight through raindrops. (a) Does the wavelength of light increase or decrease as we proceed outward from the innermost band of the rainbow?

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Textbook Question

Stars do not all have the same temperature. The color of light emitted by stars is characteristic of the light emitted by hot objects. Telescopic photos of three stars are shown below: (i) the Sun, which is classified as a yellow star, (ii) Rigel, in the constellation Orion, which is classified as a blue-white star, and (iii) Betelgeuse, also in Orion, which is classified as a red star. (a) Place these three stars in order of increasing temperature. (i) sun (ii) Rigel (iii) Betelguese

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Textbook Question

A certain quantum-mechanical system has the energy levels shown in the accompanying diagram. The energy levels are indexed by a single quantum number n that is an integer. (b) Which quantum numbers are involved in the transition that requires the least energy?

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Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (d) Which of the following is the appliance likely to be? (i) A toaster oven, (ii) A microwave oven, or (iii) An electric hotplate.

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Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (a) Estimate the wavelength of this radiation.

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Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (c) If the radiation is not visible, do photons of this radiation have more or less energy than photons of visible light?

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