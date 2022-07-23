Chapter 6, Problem 1a

The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (a) What is the wavelength of such a sound wave?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked