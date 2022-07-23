Chapter 6, Problem 1b

The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (b) What would be the frequency of electromagnetic radiation with the same wavelength?

