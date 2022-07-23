Chapter 6, Problem 2a
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (a) Estimate the wavelength of this radiation.
Video transcript
Consider the two waves shown here, which we will consider to represent two electromagnetic radiations: (b) What is the frequency of wave A?
The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (a) What is the wavelength of such a sound wave?
The speed of sound in dry air at 20 °C is 343 m/s and the lowest frequency sound wave that the human ear can detect is approximately 20 Hz. (b) What would be the frequency of electromagnetic radiation with the same wavelength?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (b) Would the radiation produced by the appliance be visible to the human eye?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (c) If the radiation is not visible, do photons of this radiation have more or less energy than photons of visible light?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (d) Which of the following is the appliance likely to be? (i) A toaster oven, (ii) A microwave oven, or (iii) An electric hotplate.