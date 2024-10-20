Problem 20d
(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?
Problem 21a
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?
Problem 21b
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
Problem 22
It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?
Problem 23
If human height were quantized in 1-cm increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grows up: (i) the child's height would never change, (ii) the child's height would continuously increase, (iii) the child's height would increase in jumps of 6 cm, or (iv) the child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 cm at a time?
- Einstein's 1905 paper on the photoelectric effect was the first important application of Planck's quantum hypothesis. Describe Planck's original hypothesis, and explain how Einstein made use of it in his theory of the photoelectric effect.
Problem 24
Problem 25a
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.
Problem 25b
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
Problem 26a
(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?
Problem 26b
(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?
Problem 26c
(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?
Problem 28
An AM radio station broadcasts at 1000 kHz and its FM partner broadcasts at 100 MHz. Calculate and compare the energy of the photons emitted by these two radio stations.
Problem 29c
One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (c) How many photons are in a 1.00 mJ burst of this radiation?
Problem 29d
One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ>mol.
Problem 30
The energy from radiation can be used to rupture chemical bonds. A minimum energy of 192 kJ/mol is required to break the bromine–bromine bond in Br2. What is the longest wavelength of radiation that possesses the necessary energy to break the bond? What type of electromagnetic radiation is this?
Problem 31
A diode laser emits at a wavelength of 987 nm. (a) In what portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation found? (b) All of its output energy is absorbed in a detector that measures a total energy of 0.52 J over a period of 32 s. How many photons per second are being emitted by the laser?
Problem 32
A stellar object is emitting radiation at 3.0 mm. (a) What type of electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation (b) If a detector is capturing 3.0 3 108 photons per second at this wavelength, what is the total energy of the photons detected in 1 day?
Problem 33a
Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (a) What is the frequency threshold for emission of electrons?
Problem 33b
Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (b) What wavelength of radiation will provide a photon of this energy?
Problem 33c
Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (c) If molybdenum is irradiated with light of wavelength of 240 nm, what is the maximum possible velocity of the emitted electrons?
Problem 35
Does the hydrogen atom 'expand' or 'contract' when an electron is excited from the n = 1 state to the n = 3 state?
Problem 36
Classify each of the following statements as either true or false: (a) A hydrogen atom in the n = 3 state can emit light at only two specific wavelengths (b) a hydrogen atom in the n = 2 state is at a lower energy than one in the n = 1 state (c) the energy of an emitted photon equals the energy difference of the two states involved in the emission.
Problem 37a
Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (a) from n = 3 to n = 2
Problem 37b
Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm
Problem 38a
Indicate whether energy is emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen: (a) from n = 2 to n = 3
Problem 39a
(a) Using Equation 6.5, calculate the energy of an electron in the hydrogen atom when n = 3 and when n = 6. Calculate the wavelength of the radiation released when an electron moves from n = 6 to n = 3. when n = 6
Problem 41a
The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (a) Which of the following is the best explanation of why the lines with nf = 3 are not observed in the visible portion of the spectrum: (i) Transitions to nf = 3 are not allowed to happen, (ii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the infrared portion of the spectrum, (iii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum, or (iv) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons that are at exactly the same wavelengths as those to nf = 2.
Problem 41b
The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Balmer series—those for which ni = 3, 4, and 5—and identify these lines in the emission spectrum shown in Figure 6.11.
Problem 42a
The Lyman series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom are those for which nf = 1. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Lyman series are observed.
Problem 42b
The Lyman series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom are those for which nf = 1. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Lyman series—those for which ni = 2, 3, and 4.
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
