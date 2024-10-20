Problem 43a
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (a) In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this emission found?
Problem 43b
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 94.974 nm. (b) Determine the initial and final values of n associated with this emission.
Problem 44b
The hydrogen atom can absorb light of wavelength 1094 nm. (b) Determine the final value of n associated with this absorption.
Problem 45
Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 7, n = 4 to n = 8, n = 2 to n = 5, and n = 1 to n = 3.
- Write the electron configurations for the following ions, and determine which have noble-gas configurations: (a) Ti2+ (b) Br- (c) Mg2+ (d) Po2- (e) Pt2+ (f) V3+
Problem 46
Problem 47a
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
Problem 47d
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.
Problem 48
Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.
- Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 125 pm. (Refer to the inside cover for the mass of the neutron.)
Problem 49
Problem 51a
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;
Problem 51b
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (b) a proton moving at a speed of 15.00 { 0.012 * 104 m/s. (The mass of a proton is given in the table of fundamental constants in the inside cover of the text.)
Problem 52a
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) an electron moving at a speed of 13.00 { 0.012 * 105 m/s
Problem 55a
(a) For n = 4, what are the possible values of l?
Problem 56b
How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and ml are there when (b) n = 5?
Problem 57a
Give the numerical values of n and l corresponding to each of the following orbital designations: (a) 3p.
Problem 57d
Give the numerical values of n and l corresponding to each of the following orbital designations: (d) 5d.
Problem 58a
Give the values for n, l, and ml for (a) each orbital in the 3p subshell.
Problem 59a
A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (a) What are the possible values of ml for this orbital?
Problem 59b
A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 3. (b) What are the possible values of ms for the orbital?
Problem 61
Which of the following represent impossible combinations of n and l? (a) 1p (b) 4s (c) 5f (d) 2d
Problem 62
For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0
Problem 63a
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.
Problem 64c
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
Problem 65c
(c) What can you say about the average distance from the nucleus of an electron in a 2s orbital as compared with a 3s orbital?
Problem 65d
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy (that is, most stable ones first): 4f, 6s, 3d, 1s, 2p.
Problem 66a
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
Problem 66b
(b) Identify the number of nodes; that is, identify places where the electron density is zero, in the 2px orbital; in the 3s orbital.
Problem 66d
(d) For the hydrogen atom, list the following orbitals in order of increasing energy: 3s, 2s, 2p, 5s, 4d.
Problem 67a
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
Problem 67b
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
