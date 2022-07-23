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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 62
Chapter 7, Problem 62

Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.

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Identify the type of each oxide based on the element it is combined with. Oxides can be classified into basic oxides, amphoteric oxides, and acidic oxides. Basic oxides are generally formed with alkali and alkaline earth metals, amphoteric oxides are typically formed with metalloids or transition metals, and acidic oxides are usually formed with non-metals.
Classify each oxide: K2O and BaO are basic oxides because they are formed with alkali and alkaline earth metals respectively. ZnO is an amphoteric oxide as zinc is a transition metal. H2O, CO2, and SO2 are acidic oxides, formed with non-metals.
Arrange the basic and amphoteric oxides in order of increasing acidity. Basic oxides are less acidic than amphoteric oxides. Among basic oxides, those formed with alkali metals (like K2O) are less acidic compared to those formed with alkaline earth metals (like BaO).
Arrange the acidic oxides in order of increasing acidity. Generally, the acidity of non-metal oxides increases with increasing electronegativity and oxidation state of the non-metal. Compare the electronegativity and oxidation states of the elements in H2O, CO2, and SO2 to determine their order.
Combine the arranged lists of basic, amphoteric, and acidic oxides to form the final order of increasing acidity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity of Oxides

The acidity of oxides refers to their ability to react with water to form acids. Metal oxides, such as K2O and BaO, are typically basic, while non-metal oxides, like CO2 and SO2, are acidic. The position of an oxide in the periodic table influences its acidic or basic nature, with non-metals generally forming acidic oxides and metals forming basic ones.

Basic vs. Acidic Oxides

Basic oxides, such as K2O and BaO, react with acids to form salts and water, while acidic oxides, like CO2 and SO2, react with bases. Zinc oxide (ZnO) is amphoteric, meaning it can act as either an acid or a base depending on the reaction conditions. Understanding these classifications helps in predicting the behavior of oxides in chemical reactions.

Trends in Oxide Acidity

The trend in oxide acidity generally increases from basic to acidic as you move from metals to non-metals across the periodic table. For example, alkali and alkaline earth metal oxides are more basic, while oxides of non-metals become increasingly acidic. This trend is crucial for arranging the given oxides in order of increasing acidity.
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