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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 61
Chapter 7, Problem 61

Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?

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Identify the nature of zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO. ZrO is a basic oxide because it is formed from a metal, Zirconium, and oxygen.
Consider the properties of HCl(aq) and NaOH(aq). HCl(aq) is a strong acid, and NaOH(aq) is a strong base.
Recall the general reaction between acids and bases. Acids react with basic oxides to form salt and water.
Analyze the potential reaction between ZrO and HCl(aq). When ZrO, a basic oxide, reacts with HCl, a strong acid, they would typically react to form zirconium(II) chloride (ZrCl2) and water (H2O).
Compare the reaction of ZrO with NaOH(aq). Since both ZrO and NaOH are basic, there is less likelihood of a reaction occurring between them.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, HCl is a strong acid that donates protons, while NaOH is a strong base that accepts protons. Understanding the nature of these substances helps predict how zirconium(II) oxide will interact with them, as ZrO can act as a base due to its oxide nature.
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Oxide Reactivity

Metal oxides, such as zirconium(II) oxide, can exhibit different reactivities depending on their oxidation state and the nature of the oxide. ZrO, being a basic oxide, is more likely to react with acids than with bases. This concept is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving metal oxides and various acids or bases.

Solubility and Reaction Conditions

The solubility of reactants in aqueous solutions affects the extent of chemical reactions. HCl is highly soluble and dissociates completely in water, providing a strong acidic environment, while NaOH also dissociates completely as a strong base. The solubility and concentration of these reactants influence the likelihood and rate of reaction with zirconium(II) oxide.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.

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Discussing this chapter, a classmate says, 'Since elements that form cations are metals and elements that form anions are nonmetals, elements that do not form ions are metalloids.' Do you agree or disagree?

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Textbook Question

Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.

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Predict whether each of the following oxides is ionic or molecular: SnO2, Al2O3, CO2, Li2O, Fe2O3, H2O.

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Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?

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