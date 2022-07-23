Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 63b

Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.

Hi everyone today. We have a question that tells us when solid copper reacts with oxygen gas. The product is solid copper, one oxide, and we need to write the balanced chemical equation. So we have copper solid reacting with oxygen, gas and oxygen is always in two. And then that's forming Copper one oxide. So we need to look at our charges and see what that's going to be. So we have copper with a plus one charge and oxygen with a -2 charge. And we need to crisscross those. So that would give us copper too oxygen. So that is our product. And now we need to balance this. So let's write out what we have. We have one copper on our reactant side And we have two oxygen And on our product side we have two copper and one oxygen. So our easiest step here is going to be to put a two in front of our Copper oxide and that gives us four copper and two oxygen. So our oxygen's are fine. Now we just need to fix our copper so we can put a four in front of our copper on the reactant side and that will give us four copper. And here is our balanced chemical equation. Thank you for watching. Bye
Related Practice
Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?

Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.

Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?

Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?

An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl4 reacts with water to form XO2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?

An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (b) Do you think that element X is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?

