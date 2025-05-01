Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Chemistry
Reactivity of Oxides
Lewis Acids and Bases
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: K2O, BaO, ZnO, H2O, CO2, SO2.
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl4 reacts with water to form XO2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (c) By using a sourcebook such as the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, try to determine the identity of element X.
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7 . (d) If the oxygen in Cl2O7 is considered to have the -2 oxidation state, what is the oxidation state of the Cl? What is the electron configuration of Cl in this oxidation state?
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?