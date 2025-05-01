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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 57
Chapter 7, Problem 57

Discussing this chapter, a classmate says, “An element that commonly forms a cation is a metal.” Do you agree or disagree?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the definition of a cation. A cation is a positively charged ion, which means it has lost one or more electrons.
Step 2: Recall the general properties of metals. Metals tend to lose electrons easily due to their low ionization energies, which makes them likely to form cations.
Step 3: Consider the position of metals on the periodic table. Metals are typically found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, including groups like alkali metals and alkaline earth metals.
Step 4: Compare metals with nonmetals. Nonmetals, which are found on the right side of the periodic table, are more likely to gain electrons and form anions rather than cations.
Step 5: Conclude based on the evidence. Given that metals tend to lose electrons and form cations, the statement that an element that commonly forms a cation is a metal is generally true.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cations and Anions

Cations are positively charged ions formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, while anions are negatively charged ions formed when an atom gains electrons. The formation of cations is a common characteristic of metals, which tend to have low ionization energies, allowing them to easily lose electrons and achieve a stable electron configuration.
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Properties of Metals

Metals are typically characterized by their ability to conduct electricity and heat, malleability, ductility, and luster. They are found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table. Due to their atomic structure, metals have a tendency to lose electrons and form cations, which is a key aspect of their chemical behavior.
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Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements across the periodic table, such as electronegativity, ionization energy, and atomic radius. As you move from left to right across a period, elements become less metallic and more non-metallic, influencing their ability to form cations or anions. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements, including their tendency to form cations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Discussing this chapter, a classmate says, 'Since elements that form cations are metals and elements that form anions are nonmetals, elements that do not form ions are metalloids.' Do you agree or disagree?

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Textbook Question

Would you expect zirconium(II) oxide, ZrO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?

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Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following oxides is ionic or molecular: SnO2, Al2O3, CO2, Li2O, Fe2O3, H2O.

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