Chapter 7, Problem 27b
Identify each statement as true or false: (b) Li+ is smaller than Li.
Video transcript
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order from largest to smallest: (c) F, O, N.
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order of increasing radius: (b) S, Si, Sr
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Cations are larger than their corresponding neutral atoms.
Use data from Appendix C, Figure 7.10, and Figure 7.12 to calculate the lattice energy of RbCl.
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with each of the following ions? Ga3+, Zr4+, Mn7+, I−, Pb2+.
Some ions do not have a corresponding neutral atom that has the same electron configuration. For each of the following ions, identify the neutral atom that has the same number of electrons and determine if this atom has the same electron configuration. (a) CI−, (b) Sc3+, (c) Fe2+, (d) Zn2+, (e) Sn4+.