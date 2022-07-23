Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 4
Chapter 7, Problem 4

In the following reaction

which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the following images shows a reaction between a metal and a nonmetal. Alright. And our goal here is to identify which one of the two spheres is a non metal. Alright, so let's take a look here. Non metals are on the right and top of the periodic table and based off of trends between metals and non metals, they are usually smaller. Okay, so we'll write that they are usually smaller. They are more likely to gain electrons and they are less likely to lose electrons. Okay, So we'll put it more likely to gain electrons less likely to lose electrons. And this is all in comparison to metals. So looking at our reactant, we see our green sphere is larger than our orange sphere. And so because we know that they tend to be smaller, we can identify the yellow sphere as our nonmetal. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Moseley established the concept of atomic number by studying X rays emitted by the elements. The X rays emitted by some of the elements have the following wavelengths: Element Wavelength (pm) Ne 1461 Ca 335.8 Zn 143.5 Zr 78.6 Sn 49.1 (e) A particular element emits X rays with a wavelength of 98.0 pm. What element do you think it is?

Which of these spheres represents F, which represents Br, and which represents Br-?

Consider the Mg2+, Cl-, K+, and Se2- ions. The four spheres below represent these four ions, scaled according to ionic size. (b) In terms of size, between which of the spheres would you find the (i) Ca2+ and (ii) S2- ions?

Shown below is a qualitative diagram of the atomic orbital energies for an Na atom. The number of orbitals in each subshell is not shown.

(d) A sodium vapor lamp (Figure 7.23) operates by using electricity to excite the highest-energy electron to the next highest-energy level. Light is produced when the excited electron drops back to the lower level. Which two energy levels are involved in this process for the Na atom?

The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for 'one.' Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknown element was one place away from the known element that followed the prefix. For example, eka-silicon, which we now call germanium, is one element below silicon. Mendeleev also predicted the existence of eka-manganese, which was not experimentally confirmed until 1937 because this element is radioactive and does not occur in nature. Based on the periodic table shown in Figure 7.1, what do we now call the element Mendeleev called eka-manganese?

Among the elements N, O, P, and S, which element or elements have the smallest effect nuclear charge if we use Equation 7.1 to calculate Zeff? Which element or elements have the largest effective nuclear charge?
