Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 6d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 6d

Shown below is a qualitative diagram of the atomic orbital energies for an Na atom. The number of orbitals in each subshell is not shown.

Diagram showing atomic orbital energies for a sodium atom, illustrating energy levels 3s and 3p.

(d) A sodium vapor lamp (Figure 7.23) operates by using electricity to excite the highest-energy electron to the next highest-energy level. Light is produced when the excited electron drops back to the lower level. Which two energy levels are involved in this process for the Na atom?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. The following diagram below is an approximation of sub shell energies for the neon atom note the number or of orbital's or the number of electrons not shown. A neon lamp is constructed using two electrons and close in a glass shell that is filled with 99.5% gas at a pressure of 120 tour. Like when electricity passes through the lamp and electronic is excited to a higher energy level photons of light or release when the electron falls back to its original energy level, identify which energy levels are involved in this process. So the first thing we wanna do is we want to draw on our diagram for the atom neon and so we want to note that the highest level of neon Is the two p orbital. So this two p orbital here filling our electrons. Each atom is going to have one S orbital. And so we're gonna go ahead and fill this one s orbital up. Two electrons per orbital, one arrow going up when they're going down. We do the same for two S for two P. Since neon is the sixth element in the two P block, it's going to have all of its orbital's completely filled. And so to do that, we must first draw an outwards arrow in each orbital and then pair them up with a downward arrow. So now we've completed the electron diagram for neon. We also noted that the electron must be excited now from the two P to the three S block. So we say that the electron is excited from two P To three S. Using electrical energy, and when it emits light, so we'll say, the electron emits light When it falls back from the three s into the two p as a photon. And so this is our final answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of these spheres represents F, which represents Br, and which represents Br-?

615
views
Textbook Question

Consider the Mg2+, Cl-, K+, and Se2- ions. The four spheres below represent these four ions, scaled according to ionic size. (b) In terms of size, between which of the spheres would you find the (i) Ca2+ and (ii) S2- ions?

1015
views
Textbook Question

In the following reaction

which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?

370
views
Textbook Question

The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for 'one.' Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknown element was one place away from the known element that followed the prefix. For example, eka-silicon, which we now call germanium, is one element below silicon. Mendeleev also predicted the existence of eka-manganese, which was not experimentally confirmed until 1937 because this element is radioactive and does not occur in nature. Based on the periodic table shown in Figure 7.1, what do we now call the element Mendeleev called eka-manganese?

2371
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Among the elements N, O, P, and S, which element or elements have the smallest effect nuclear charge if we use Equation 7.1 to calculate Zeff? Which element or elements have the largest effective nuclear charge?
1048
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about effective nuclear charge for the outermost valence electron of an atom is incorrect? (i) The effective nuclear charge can be thought of as the true nuclear charge minus a screening constant due to the other electrons in the atom. (ii) Effective nuclear charge increases going left to right across a row of the periodic table. (iii) Valence electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than do core electrons. (iv) The effective nuclear charge shows a sudden decrease when we go from the end of one row to the beginning of the next row of the periodic table. (v) The change in effective nuclear charge going down a column of the periodic table is generally less than that going across a row of the periodic table

2661
views