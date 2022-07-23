Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 2
Chapter 7, Problem 2

Which of these spheres represents F, which represents Br, and which represents Br-?

Three colored spheres representing F, Br, and Br- in a periodic trend context.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to identify as a teen iodide and iodine from the given spheres. So first let's look at our periodic table trend. Atomic radiators increases going down into the left. And if we look at the periodic table, a statin is down from iodine. So a statin will be our first sphere, and our ions like iodide are larger than our atoms like iodine. So our second one will be iodide, And our last one will be iodine. And those are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye!
