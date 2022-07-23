Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 74a

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to predict whether the phase of Germanium will be a gas liquid or solid at room temperature based on its periodic properties. So when we find Germanium on our periodic tables, we're looking for the symbol G. And we will see that that corresponds to atomic number 32. And when we find atomic number 32 for germanium, we see that this is located in Group Four A. Of our periodic table, which we recall that the group numbers are the columns that go vertical down our periodic table. And so to determine its periodic properties, we can go ahead and pick any other element within this group number because we should recall that elements of the same group number have similar properties. So if we pick any element from Group four A, we would be able to compare its properties to germanium to predict whether it will be a gas liquid or solid at room temp. So when we consider the atom silicon with the simple S. I. At atomic number 14 on our periodic table. Also located in Group four A. We would see that at room 10, Silicon is in the solid phase and we can know this either by googling or looking within our text books, at the property of silicon at room temperature. And because we know that it's in its solid phase and sorry, that should read solid at room temperature, we can say that therefore Germany in is likely to be a solid at room temperature. And that is due to the fact that it's also in the same group number as our silicon atom. And so to complete this example, this statement here is our final answer, so I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
