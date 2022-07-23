Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 74b
Chapter 7, Problem 74b

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (b) Would you expect At to be a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Explain.

welcome back everyone in this example. We need to determine whether our adam gallium is a metal non metal or metal Lloyd and then why? So we should recall that on our product cables, gallium is the capital G and under case a element on the periodic tables. And to determine whether it's a metal non metal or metal Lloyd, we want to recall its position on the periodic table so we would find gallium across period for and located in group three A. On our periodic table. We also see that gallium corresponds to atomic number and right above our atom gallium. We have another atom. So we'll make some space here. So right above gallium on our periodic table we have our atom aluminum which we see corresponds to atomic number 13 and it's across period three But also in group three a. of our periodic tables. So we should recall that aluminum is a metal. And if we recall our periodic table trend for the metal reactivity series, we're going to draw a sketch of our periodic table and recall that our metal reactivity series trend increases as we go from the right towards the bottom left of our periodic table. And so based on our metal reactivity series, we can see why aluminum is considered a metal and because aluminum is considered a metal and gallium is below aluminum. So it's further down, that means gallium has an even higher metal reactivity series value compared to our metal reactivity of aluminum. And so we would say that gallium has a higher metal reactivity because it's beneath aluminum. So it's in period four and so therefore gallium is also a metal. And so our final answer is going to be that galleon has a higher reactivity than aluminum and therefore it's a medal. So it's this statement here that we've explained. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
