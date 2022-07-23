Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 17

Which will experience the greater effect nuclear charge, the electrons in the n = 2 shell in F or the n = 2 shell in B? Which will be closer to the nucleus?

hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which between chlorine and bromine has the lower effective nuclear charge experienced by the third energy level electrons, we need to identify which of these atoms will be farther from the nucleus. So what we should recall is that for the shielding of our electrons at the third energy level we would be shielded by Our one us to us and two P sublevel core electrons. We would say that this shielding by these core electrons is going to be approximately equal between chlorine and bromine. And that is due to the fact that roaming is just one energy level up from chlorine because it lies on the Fourth Energy level of our periodic tables being across period four. And because this prompt is only asking us to think of the experience of the third energy level electrons, we're going to assume that the one S two s and two p sublevel core electrons are going to have equal shielding between both chlorine and bromine. And based on this assumption, we're going to say that therefore the effective nuclear charge will increase as our atomic number, which we should recall is represented by the symbol Z increases. And so what we can say is that comparing between chlorine and bromine, we would recognize that chlorine has the atomic number or Z value equal to 17, whereas bromine has the atomic number or Z value equal to 35. And so because we recognize that chlorine has the lower atomic number, it's going to therefore have a lower value for the effective nuclear charge at the electrons in the third energy level. And so we would say that therefore the electrons at the third energy level are going to be farther from the nucleus due to their lower value of effective nuclear charge. And so this, just to be clear, says further so we can go ahead and confirm that for our final answer, our answer is going to be chlorine because it's going to have electrons further from its nucleus. So this is our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Which of the following statements about effective nuclear charge for the outermost valence electron of an atom is incorrect? (i) The effective nuclear charge can be thought of as the true nuclear charge minus a screening constant due to the other electrons in the atom. (ii) Effective nuclear charge increases going left to right across a row of the periodic table. (iii) Valence electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than do core electrons. (iv) The effective nuclear charge shows a sudden decrease when we go from the end of one row to the beginning of the next row of the periodic table. (v) The change in effective nuclear charge going down a column of the periodic table is generally less than that going across a row of the periodic table

Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Na and K atoms is 2.51+ and 3.49+, respectively. (e) Predict Zeff for the outermost electrons in the Rb atom based on the calculations for Na and K.

Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?

Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the n = 2 shell: Be, Br, Na, P, Se.
Which quantity must be determined experimentally in order to determine the bonding atomic radius of an atom? (a) The distance from the nucleus where the probability of finding an electron goes to zero. (b) The distance between the nuclei of two atoms that are bonded together. (c) The effective nuclear charge of an atom.
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?

