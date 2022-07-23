Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Effective Nuclear Charge (Z_eff) Effective nuclear charge (Z_eff) is the net positive charge experienced by an electron in an atom, accounting for both the total nuclear charge and the shielding effect of other electrons. It can be calculated using the formula Z_eff = Z - S, where Z is the atomic number and S is the shielding constant. Higher Z_eff values indicate a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons, influencing atomic size and ionization energy.

Shielding Effect The shielding effect occurs when inner-shell electrons partially block the attraction between the nucleus and the outer-shell electrons. This results in a lower effective nuclear charge felt by the outer electrons. As the number of inner electrons increases, the shielding effect becomes more significant, leading to variations in atomic properties such as size and reactivity across the periodic table.