Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 18
Chapter 7, Problem 18

Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the n = 2 shell: Be, Br, Na, P, Se.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Effective Nuclear Charge (Z_eff)

Effective nuclear charge (Z_eff) is the net positive charge experienced by an electron in an atom, accounting for both the total nuclear charge and the shielding effect of other electrons. It can be calculated using the formula Z_eff = Z - S, where Z is the atomic number and S is the shielding constant. Higher Z_eff values indicate a stronger attraction between the nucleus and the electrons, influencing atomic size and ionization energy.
Shielding Effect

The shielding effect occurs when inner-shell electrons partially block the attraction between the nucleus and the outer-shell electrons. This results in a lower effective nuclear charge felt by the outer electrons. As the number of inner electrons increases, the shielding effect becomes more significant, leading to variations in atomic properties such as size and reactivity across the periodic table.
Trends in the Periodic Table

Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in elemental properties as one moves across a period or down a group in the periodic table. For instance, effective nuclear charge generally increases across a period due to increasing atomic number and constant shielding, while it decreases down a group due to increased shielding from additional electron shells. Understanding these trends is essential for predicting the behavior of elements, including their effective nuclear charge.
