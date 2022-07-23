The substance chlorine monoxide, ClO(g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (c) Using formal charges as a guide, propose the dominant Lewis structure for the molecule. (g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (d) The anion ClO exists. What is the formal charge on the Cl for the best Lewis structure for ClO-?