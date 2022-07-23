A major challenge in implementing the 'hydrogen economy' is finding a safe, lightweight, and compact way of storing hydrogen for use as a fuel. The hydrides of light metals are attractive for hydrogen storage because they can store a high weight percentage of hydrogen in a small volume. For example, NaAlH 4 can release 5.6% of its mass as H2 upon decomposing to NaH(s), Al(s), and H 2 (g). NaAlH 4 possesses both covalent bonds, which hold polyatomic anions together, and ionic bonds. (c) Based on electronegativity differences, predict the identity of the polyatomic anion. Draw a Lewis structure for this ion.