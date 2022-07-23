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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 89b
Chapter 8, Problem 89b

Although I3- is a known ion, F3- is not. (b) One of your classmates says that F3- does not exist because F is too electronegative to make bonds with another atom. Give an example that proves your classmate is wrong.

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Understand the concept of electronegativity: Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons. Fluorine is the most electronegative element, which means it strongly attracts electrons.
Consider the nature of chemical bonding: Despite its high electronegativity, fluorine can form bonds with other atoms, including other fluorine atoms, through covalent bonding. Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms.
Explore known fluorine compounds: Fluorine commonly forms diatomic molecules, such as F2, where two fluorine atoms share electrons equally. This demonstrates that fluorine can indeed bond with other fluorine atoms.
Introduce the concept of polyatomic ions: While F3- is not a known ion, fluorine can form polyatomic ions with other elements. For example, BF4- (tetrafluoroborate) is a stable ion where fluorine atoms are bonded to boron.
Provide a counterexample: Consider the existence of other polyatomic ions involving highly electronegative elements, such as ClO4- (perchlorate), where chlorine, another electronegative element, forms stable bonds with oxygen atoms. This shows that electronegativity does not prevent the formation of bonds in polyatomic ions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Fluorine is the most electronegative element, which means it strongly attracts electrons. However, high electronegativity does not preclude the formation of bonds; rather, it influences the type of bonds formed, such as covalent or ionic.
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Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding occurs when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons to achieve stability. Even highly electronegative elements like fluorine can form covalent bonds with other atoms under certain conditions. For example, in the case of F<sub>2</sub>, two fluorine atoms share electrons, demonstrating that electronegativity does not prevent bond formation.
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Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms that are covalently bonded together and carry a net charge. The existence of polyatomic ions like I<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup> shows that groups of atoms can bond and carry a charge, regardless of the individual electronegativities of the atoms involved. This indicates that F<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup> could theoretically exist as a polyatomic ion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the formal charge on the indicated atom in each of the following molecules or ions: (a) the central oxygen atom in O3 (b) phosphorus in PF6- (c) nitrogen in NO2 (d) iodine in ICl3 (e) chlorine in HClO4 (hydrogen is bonded to O).

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Textbook Question

The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, is the active ingredient in bleach. The perchlorate ion, ClO4-, is a main component of rocket propellants. Draw Lewis structures for both ions. (b) What is the formal charge of Cl in the perchlorate ion, assuming the Cl—O bonds are all single bonds?

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Textbook Question

A major challenge in implementing the 'hydrogen economy' is finding a safe, lightweight, and compact way of storing hydrogen for use as a fuel. The hydrides of light metals are attractive for hydrogen storage because they can store a high weight percentage of hydrogen in a small volume. For example, NaAlH4 can release 5.6% of its mass as H2 upon decomposing to NaH(s), Al(s), and H2(g). NaAlH4 possesses both covalent bonds, which hold polyatomic anions together, and ionic bonds. (c) Based on electronegativity differences, predict the identity of the polyatomic anion. Draw a Lewis structure for this ion.

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Textbook Question

(c) The measured dipole moment of BrCl is 0.57 D. If you assume the bond length in BrCl is the sum of the atomic radii, what are the partial charges on the atoms in BrCl using the experimental dipole moment?

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Textbook Question

The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, is the active ingredient in bleach. The perchlorate ion, ClO4-, is a main component of rocket propellants. Draw Lewis structures for both ions. (c) What is the oxidation number of Cl in the hypochlorite ion? (d) What is the oxidation number of Cl in the perchlorate ion, assuming the Cl—O bonds are all single bonds?

Textbook Question

(b) Using these partial charges and the atomic radii given in Figure 7.8, estimate the dipole moment of the molecule.

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